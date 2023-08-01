Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

Bathers on the beaches of the Adriatic feel more discomfort after swimming in the sea. According to experts, certain organisms are spreading in the waters.

Piran – summer, sun, sea: For many people, this represents a perfect holiday. In addition, a beautiful beach and temperatures that invite you to swim in the sea. But there are factors that disturb the dreamy picture and can quickly ruin the holiday. Not only the horrendous prices in some holiday regions on the Adriatic, but also itchy and burning skin after a swim in the sea are more of an unpleasant holiday experience.

More and more voices are now being raised about this by travelers who have bathed in the Adriatic Sea. They complain more and more about burning and itching after swimming in the water off the coast of Slovenia. Experts have an explanation for this. Scientifically speaking, this is an unusual phenomenon.

Bathers on the beaches of the Adriatic complain about itching and burning of the skin after swimming in the sea. According to experts, certain organisms are spreading in the waters. (symbol image) © Imago

Adriatic coast off Slovenia: plankton snails are multiplying – holidaymakers complain of itching after swimming in the sea

Only recently, a bathing ban had to be issued for numerous stands along the Adriatic coast because the heavy rains caused sewage to get into the sea. Certain organisms have now multiplied in the waters of the Adriatic off the coast of Slovenia. The Piran Aquarium provides information about this on its Facebook page. These are small plankton snails, also called Creseis acicula. According to experts, the organisms form small pink clouds that can be seen in the sea.

The slight burning and itching that one could feel when swimming in the sea is due to the 1 cm large needle scales of the organisms, which belong to the occlusive snail family. According to the journal spectrum The organisms are about 5 millimeters in size and are regularly found in the coastal plankton of the Mediterranean Sea, mainly at depths of 10 to 30 meters.

See also Musician Boris Pfeiffer was dead after the Corona demonstration Genus: Sea Butterflies (Family Cavoliniidae) Family: pelagic opaciferous snails Size: 5mm Happen: in the coastal plankton of the Mediterranean at a depth of 10 to 30 meters Source: spectrum.de

Itching and burning after swimming in the sea: Organisms in the Adriatic Sea are not dangerous

News channel reports N1 according to them, they are thermophilic organisms that are carried by currents from the southern parts of the Adriatic to the coasts of Slovenia. However, according to experts from the National Institute of Biology in Slovenia, there is no reason for bathers in the Adriatic to worry.

Well taken care of on the go: This belongs in the first-aid kit View photo gallery

The plankton snails are not dangerous for swimmers, but direct contact is sometimes uncomfortable. “Because of their shape, they can sometimes sting, and you can often see them in swimsuits,” the institute said. Therefore, itching or burning of the skin can occur. (hg)