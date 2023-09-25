Home page World

Careful vacation planning is essential. A British woman followed this rule, but the accommodation she booked only led to difficulties.

Bielefeld/Bali – Almost everyone loves a beach holiday. It seems that more and more holidaymakers are looking for accommodation through platforms such as Airbnb. Instead of staying in a hotel room, you can often stay in an apartment or house. A British woman also had this idea.

Young vacationer wants to book Airbnb accommodation in Bali – and accidentally books an entire hotel

The young lady was planning a family vacation and sent her grandparents a selection of possible accommodations. The destination: The Indonesian island of Bali. On TikTok, the Brit said that her grandmother chose “the most expensive accommodation” from the list. But she thought to herself: “Whatever Grandma wants, she should get.” So the Brit booked the offer through Airbnb because she liked the price-performance ratio.

About a week before departure, the woman contacted the accommodation via the platform. A lot had changed there. “They had changed management since I booked,” explained the Brit. The price level, included services and other aspects also appear to have been completely redesigned. The employee of the new management of the accommodation asked her: “How did you get this price?” He apparently found it far too low.

“I simply booked it on the portal for seven guests,” replied the Brit. The employee was apparently completely perplexed and could not understand the conditions. He shyly explained what the problem was: “I don’t know what to do or say. And how they were able to get this prize. But we have a lot more staff here than you think, the accommodation is actually a whole hotel.”

British woman experiences surprise on holiday in Bali: “It would be a damn big villa for Airbnb accommodation”

The TikTok user then presents pictures of the accommodation in Bali in her video. You can see a pool with several loungers and a spacious dining area. According to her information, there were various rooms with beds on the first floor. It slowly dawned on her that there was probably a mix-up here.

The young British woman actually just wanted to spend a quiet vacation with her family in Bali. In accommodation that she and her relatives have all to themselves. Instead, other guests were also checked into the hotel, as the employee explained. Her verdict on the Bali booking was ultimately clear: “For an Airbnb accommodation, it would be a damn big villa. But as a hotel it is damn small.” Apparently far too small for the lady’s high standards. And so she canceled the accommodation without further ado.

Reactions to the Bali holidaymaker’s booking problem are mixed

Other TikTok users commented on the video with the caption, “How I accidentally booked an entire hotel in Bali.” Opinions were divided. One said the hotel shouldn’t have complained: “You had an agreement.” One user said: “You didn’t do anything wrong. A booking shouldn’t be allowed to be changed in this way.” On the other hand, it also said: “Rich people’s problems.” Or: “whoopsie… ahh, rich people’s lives.”

The British woman’s strong accent also made some TikTok users laugh. Several said that it took them a while to understand that the young woman was talking about her holiday problem in English.

