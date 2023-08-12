Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Moritz Bletzinger

A toast, two euros extra: In Italy, an unusual pricing policy sparks a heated debate. The owner of the restaurant defends his decision.

Gera Lario — Holidaymakers who have traveled this year will quickly find that costs have increased abroad as well. A specific incident in Italy seems to have raised the price debate to a new level. Because a lady had to pay two euros for an empty plate. This sparked a heated discussion on social media. But this is not the only incident. At Lake Como in Italy, tourists had to pay two euros for a piece of toast.

Halving toast costs two euros: Italy surcharge annoys vacationers

A review on TripAdvisor has caused a stir in the Italian media in recent days. At the end of June, a lady and her companion were out and about in the town of Gera Lario on Lake Como, like leggo reported. They decided to dine at a restaurant. There they ordered drinks and a toast for 7.50 euros. The bill that the two travelers received at the end of their visit surprised them.

One restaurant charged 2 euros for halving a piece of toast. The excitement on the net is great. © Screenshot Twitter/@Giangi_il_Boomer

They were charged two euros for sharing the toast. “Incredible, but true,” the website quoted the review as saying. The restaurant owner responded. “If a customer asks me to make two portions of toast, I have to use two saucers and two napkins and approach the table with two hands,” he is said to have replied to the criticism on TripAdvisor. The restaurant also defended the serve to the media.

Expensive Italy: Italy owner defends herself for restaurant surcharge – “Everything has its price”

“It wasn’t plain toast, it also had fried potatoes in it. It took us some time to cut it in two,” the owner said in an interview La Republicca Milano. The restaurant does not regret the serve. “After all, everything becomes more expensive, and everything has its price,” says the owner. Rather, the owners were annoyed that the dissatisfied guests on site had not said anything.

According to the operator, the customer paid the bill without words. “We had to use two saucers instead of one and the washing time doubled and then two placemats,” the owner explained of the additional fees. If the guests had already said something in the restaurant, they would not have had to pay the price, the owner added.

Holidays in Italy are becoming more and more expensive, the increased prices have even called a ministry into action. Because the high costs cause massive problems in some regions, they scratch a critical mark.

