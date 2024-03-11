Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry traveled through the Caribbean on their sailboat. In February they were victims of an attack. © Collage: Screenshot gofundme// Kenton X. Chance/AP/dpa

An American couple was the victim of a violent crime on their sailboat two weeks ago. Now the police have released new details.

St. George's – Two weeks after a sailing couple from the United States disappeared in the Caribbean, three men have been charged with double murder. A court in the Caribbean state of Grenada ordered the three suspected perpetrators into custody on Thursday. They are accused of escaping from police custody and then stealing the Americans' catamaran and throwing them overboard. The police released new details about the alleged perpetrators and the crime.

US couple thrown from sailboat in Grenada – trial against three men begins

According to police, the three men, aged 23, 25 and 30, escaped from a station south of Grenada's capital St. George's on February 18th. They were in custody on suspicion of robbery, and one of the men was also accused of rape. Three days later they were caught again in the neighboring island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They are said to have gone there in the stolen boat.

Meanwhile, the victims of the crime, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, had not yet been found on Monday. Police believe the couple was attacked on their boat Simplicity and thrown off board. It is not known whether they were already dead at this point. Like the news portal people.com Reported shortly after the incident, apparent traces of blood were found on the boat. The sail was torn and there was chaos on board.

Vacationer raped and thrown off board: Police with new details about murder in Grenada

The Grenada Police said, according to the Daily Mail, that one of the men is accused of raping Brandel before her death. The trio appeared in the St. George's Magistrate's Court in Grenada for the first time on Thursday and were also charged with escape from custody, trespassing, robbery and kidnapping. The next court date is March 27th.

As on the website gofundme.com As was stated at a fundraiser for their sons, the couple were experienced sailors who were spending their retirement on their boat. The US sailing organization Salty Dawg Sailing Association described the missing people as long-time members and warm-hearted people. (nz/dpa)