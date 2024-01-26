Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Venice is about to take a drastic step. Italy's tourist hotspot wants to introduce speed traps in the canals in order to not only generate more income.

Venice – The city of Venice, which is particularly popular with German holidaymakers, is finally facing drastic change. Finally, a step is to be taken in Italy's “City of Love”, which primarily affects the waterways and canals of the lagoon metropolis.

While Italy is threatened with a tourism trap, things should be a little more civilized in Venice in the future. That is why speed cameras for boats should be introduced in the canals in the future, which will take a closer look at traffic on the water and uncover any traffic offenders. As on roads, the speed of watercraft should be controlled in the narrow waterways in the northern Italian lagoon city.

Speed ​​cameras for boats in Venice: Speed ​​cameras on the water of Italy's holiday magnet

The Transport Committee of Italy's Chamber of Deputies cleared the way for a change in the draft law on road safety on Wednesday. This also provides for the installation of speed traps on the water. It is certain that the chamber will soon approve the amended bill. It remains to be seen whether as much money will flow into the coffers of the holiday magnet as in other communities in the speed camera paradise of Italy, but the additional income from the fines will not play the only role in the possible introduction of speed traps.

The city of Venice and its mayor Luigi Brugnaro have been campaigning for speed cameras in the canals for some time. They want to reduce the speed of motorboats and ships. The aim is to make the city safer, but it is also about protecting the canals and the lagoon surroundings. Over time, excessive wave movements cause underwater erosion on the canal walls, which also affects the old buildings along the waterways.

Water traffic in Venice is putting a lot of strain on the Italian lagoon city

There has been too much traffic in the canals of Venice for many years. In addition to the water buses (vaporetti) that are typical of the lagoon city, there are also water taxis, motor boats and the gondolas that are popular with tourists. Occasionally accidents occur there. The poor condition of the building walls on the canal side is also known.

Aside from the planned introduction of speed cameras for boats in Venice, the high fines that the country imposes for offenses anyway and the announcement by the government of Giorgia Meloni that it will drastically increase fines in Italy again, there has been one report in particular that has caused concern in the last few days caused a sensation in Italian road traffic. The “Fleximan” is apparently keeping Italian authorities guessing because the unknown person is disabling a number of speed traps. (with material from the dpa)