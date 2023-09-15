Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

The Ukrainian army claims to have destroyed a Russian air defense system in a special operation. A Russian tourist is said to have unwillingly helped her.

Yevpatoria – Ukraine has apparently destroyed the Russian Triumph S-400 air defense system. This emerges from satellite images published by the “OSINTtechnical” site on X, the former Twitter. Several media outlets reported on it. The defense system was stationed in the west of the Crimean peninsula near the city of Yevpatoria.

On Thursday morning (September 14th), loud explosions were said to have been heard in the 120,000-inhabitant city of Yevpatoriya, and the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that there was a drone attack on Crimea. However, the ministry spoke of attempted attacks on the patrol ship Sergei Kotov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine probably destroys Russian air defense system: tourist photo leads to special operation

According to the news agency Ukrainian Pravda, which claims to have received the information from Ukraine’s domestic intelligence service, the Ukrainian Navy, together with special forces, carried out an operation on the night of September 13th to 14th. The Triumph air defense system, worth $1.2 billion, is said to have been completely destroyed.

A Russian tourist probably gave the Ukrainian army the crucial clue to the exact location. In July 2022, the Russian published a recording with the mobile anti-aircraft system in the background on the Russian social network vk.com. The photo contained coordinates indicating that the image was taken on the Black Sea coast near the salt lake near Yevpatoriya.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reacted mockingly on Twitter: “Maybe we are too hard on Russian tourists… Sometimes they can be really helpful.” The Moscow-appointed governor of the annexed city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvoshayev, appealed to his compatriots on Telegram: “Try to take fewer photos and don’t upload videos of how our air defense works.” The Russian’s photo has now cost the Russian military dearly, with a delay of about a year. (fmü)