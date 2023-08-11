Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

A Mallorca vacation turned into a nightmare for a young man. He went blind at a party. The club owner must answer in court.

Magaluf/Palma — The then 18-year-old Dillon Connery actually wanted to spend a nice holiday with his friends. In 2018 the friends fly to Mallorca. But the vacation changed his whole life. At a “Holi” party, where colors are thrown around, the young man lost the sight in both eyes. The district court in Palma has now sentenced the club operator to pay damages. However, the sum is only a fraction of what Connery was asking for.

Mallorca vacation: tourist loses sight at party in Magaluf

On July 11, 2018, Connery and his six friends are in the party town of Magaluf in Mallorca, according to the newspaper Ultimate Hora reported at the time. It was the Scot’s first time away with his friends. The teenagers attended the colorful “Holi” party that was being celebrated all over Europe at the time. People dance to the music while throwing paint, a custom that originated in India.

Then, at the party, it happened: Connery got the UV paint shot straight into his face from a large paint gun on stage. Both eyes were destroyed in the process. The 18-year-old was initially treated at Son Espases Hospital. He was later flown back to Glasglow to be treated by more specialists. On TikTok, Connery explained that he couldn’t remember what happened. One moment he was celebrating and the next he was waking up in the hospital describing the situation. He explained that he has since had an eye removed.

Mallorca: vacationers go blind – club operator has to pay damages

The club operator had to answer to the Palma District Court, like them Majorca newspaper wrote. The court sentenced him to 150,000 euros in damages and concluded that insufficient security measures were taken at the party. The participants of the event were not sufficiently made aware of the dangers of color. Connery has already been paid 150,000 euros by the club’s insurance, giving him a total of 300,000 euros in compensation.

The young man had demanded damages of one million euros. In the first instance, he was only awarded 2,600 euros, like that Majorca newspaper further reported. The sum was based on the judge’s view that Connery’s blindness had not been proven. The district court upheld the verdict. A report from the hospital was able to provide the necessary evidence. However, the new verdict also sees some of the charges as unproven. For example, Connery could not provide sufficient evidence of the extent to which he had to adapt his home as a result of his blindness and how family life was affected.

