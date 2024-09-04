Home World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A storm is raging on Mallorca. It has proved fatal for a holidaymaker from Great Britain. Her companion is still missing.

Palma – A severe storm on Mallorca cost the life of a British holidaymaker in the popular tourist gorge Torrent de Pareis. A spokesman for the Guardia Civil explained that emergency services found and recovered her lifeless body on Wednesday (September 4). A 32-year-old companion of the 26-year-old is still missing and being sought.

Group of hikers on Mallorca surprised and surrounded by water masses

The two holidaymakers were part of two groups with a total of twelve hikers in the north of the Spanish island the day before. The group was surprised by the masses of water caused by the heavy rain. According to police, the two British holidaymakers were swept away by the current.

Rescue workers were able to rescue the ten other hikers with the help of a helicopter and a rope. According to the police, the group was trapped by the water and were “without warm clothing and completely soaked.” All of them were unharmed. The police have launched extensive search measures for the hiker who is still missing.

Storm causes chaos on Mallorca

The Torrent de Pareis bay is around three kilometres long and stretches out into the Serra da Tramuntana mountains. It has a height difference of around 180 metres and is a popular region among tourists. Hikers are warned not to underestimate the ascent and descent over the rock faces.

The storm has kept the island of Mallorca on tenterhooks in the first week of September. By Wednesday afternoon alone, over 200 emergency calls had been received. Heavy rain and a severe storm dominated events. Before that, Mallorca was battling a heatwave. The storm also caused numerous flight cancellations and delays at the airport. The weather is expected to calm down again on Thursday. (bk/dpa)