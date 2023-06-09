Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

When walking on the bridge, the woman fell for reasons that have yet to be clarified. © Bern Canton Police

A tragic incident occurred in the Swiss Alps. On Thursday (June 8th) a vacationer fell to her death.

Gimmelwald – A serious mountain accident occurred on Thursday (June 8th) in the Swiss Alps. A tourist died as a result.

According to a report by the cantonal police in Bern, the victim is a 31-year-old woman from Canada. She fell while crossing the Nepal Bridge in Gimmelwald (Lauterbrunnen) and died.

Alpine disaster: woman falls to her death in Switzerland

The police are investigating. An accident should be in the foreground. According to initial findings, the woman was on the via ferrata from Mürren to Gimmelwald with several other people. According to the Alpine Club SAC, the route is “technically only moderately difficult”. But the breathtaking views attract holidaymakers.

On the tour, the group also crossed the narrow, 80-metre-long Nepal Bridge, which, according to the Swiss Alpine Club SAC, leads “over an almost bottomless chasm”. According to the authorities, the accident happened around 2 p.m. and the woman fell down.

On the via ferrata, safety is actually mandatory. Two snap hooks are latched into a steel cable. But compared to View the police confirmed: “It was unsecured at the time of the fall”. However, the woman carried the equipment to protect herself. How this could have happened is part of the investigation. According to the current status, the bridge and the equipment were not damaged and were defective.

Vacationer falls from the bridge: a number of emergency services in action

Rescue workers responded immediately. But they could only determine the death of the young woman. Mountain specialists, employees of the Bern canton police, employees of the Swiss Alpine Rescue Service and an Air-Glacier helicopter were deployed. Now the public prosecutor’s office is also investigating.

A hiker in the Chiemgau Alps was very lucky. He survived an 80 meter fall.