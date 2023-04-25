Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

The crew of the “Celebrity Equinox” lets the dead passenger rot in the refrigerator (symbol image) © Christian Wöste / dpa

The cruise line lets the body of a man decompose after a heart attack. The wife is now suing the shipping company for one million euros.

Fort Lauderdale – It was supposed to be a dream trip through the Caribbean for the Joneses from Florida. But for Marilyn Jones it became a real nightmare. In August last year, she boarded the cruise ship Celebrity Equinox with her husband Robert Lewis Jones. However, during the trip, her 78-year-old husband suffers a heart attack and dies.

As the New York Post reported, the wife of the deceased was assured that her husband’s body was being held safely in the ship’s mortuary. However, this was reportedly stored in a walk-in cold room, typically used for chilling drinks. Six days later, employees at a Fort Lauderdale funeral home found the body in a bag on a pallet on the bottom of the cooler.

The widow of the deceased is now making serious allegations against the cruise giant and filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Florida last week.

Death on the cruise ship: body is simply kept in the refrigerator

“It was immediately clear that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and had never been stored at a temperature suitable to prevent decomposition,” said a funeral home worker.

As a result, according to the lawsuit, family members are no longer able to hold an open-coffin funeral service, which the family wished for the deceased.

“Celebrity’s reckless and negligent acts and omissions directly and immediately caused the plaintiff’s injuries. Because if plaintiff had known there was no functioning morgue on the ship, she would have had Mr. Jones’ body removed from the ship as soon as possible,” the complaint continues. According to the New York tabloid, Celebrity Cruise has not yet been reached for comment.

Deaths on cruise ships – not uncommon

As the New York Post further reported, there have been at least 37 deaths aboard Celebrity Cruise ships since 2001. However, this number is only an excerpt of the total number of deaths reported annually on cruise ships. A 2020 study published in International Journal of Travel Medicine and Global Health was released found that there were 623 deaths on cruise ships between 2000 and 2019.

Unfortunately, deaths on cruise ships are not uncommon. Recently, a young German had an accident on a cruise ship off the coast of Italy. According to a report by the British portal Express deaths (of natural causes) such as heart attacks are the most common cause. The flight crew is aware of such situations and on medical emergencies on board cruise ships however prepared and dem telegraph According to the law, shipping companies are required by law to have a morgue on board and carry body bags. (Vivian Werg).