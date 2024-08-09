Drama on holiday for a girl, Silvia Coppolino struck by sudden illness and died: she was with her mother

This is a day of mourning for the community of San Martino della Battaglia, as today the funeral of Silvia Coppolino, the 24-year-old who died while on vacation with her mother. Doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were in vain.

The news obviously has upset the entire population, who in the days of her hospitalization, only hoped to receive good news, which unfortunately never arrived. Many in these hours are remembering her with some post on social media.

Silvia was 24 years old and lived with her family in the municipality of Saint Martin of the Battlea hamlet of Desenzano del Gardo, which is located in the province of Brescia. With her mother she had decided to spend a few days of relaxation and lightheartedness in Igea Marina and up until that moment for them, everything was proceeding normally, nothing strange had happened.

However, it was only suddenly that the young woman began to feel unwell. Unfortunately, she went to cardiac arrestthey first tried to revive her and then arranged for her to be promptly transferred to the hospital Infirmin Rimini. Here the doctors arranged for her to be admitted to the intensive care unit, with the hope of being able to save her life.

What happened to Silvia Coppolino and the grief on social media for her passing

Since his admission, doctors have tried to do everything possible to help her. However, only shortly after arriving at the hospital, Silvia breathed her last last breath. Unfortunately, for her, that illness turned out to be fatal.

Today, the community of San Martino is preparing to tell her Goodbye. Many will be present in the church of her small town, for a last farewell to the girl, but also to show affection and closeness to his family, struck by the sudden loss. His loved ones, in the obituary, wrote: