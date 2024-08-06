An agony lasting several days is what a woman experienced 3 year old girlwhich ultimately ended in the worst possible way. Unfortunately, despite the doctors’ attempts, the doctors ultimately could do nothing but certify the little girl’s heartbreaking death.

The body is now under seizure, disposition of the judicial authority, which is now investigating this sad episode. However, only further investigations into the case will provide concrete answers on what happened that day.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on last July 29th. Precisely in a farmhouse which is located in Bucinea small town in the province of Arezzo. The little girl was on holiday with her parents and they had arrived in Italy from Germany. The goal for them was to spend some time relaxing and carefree.

But it was on that day that the family’s fate happened. the unthinkable. For reasons yet to be determined by the police, the little girl was playing in the water, when suddenly the family realized that it never came back to the surface. It started from here the alarm and a doctor present on site immediately stepped forward to revive her.

3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Farmhouse Pool Accident

The paramedics arrived on the scene within a few minutes. They first stabilized on the spot and then rushed her to the Meyer hospital in Florence. However, it was in this hospital that the sad epilogue came.

Unfortunately after an agony that lasted a long weekin which the parents had hoped for a miracle, yesterday, Monday 5 August, the doctors announced that it was concluded the determination of brain death.

The body is now at the disposal of the judicial authorities of Arezzo, who are now carrying out all the investigations into the matter. For now, however, everything suggests that it would be a heartbreaking fatality.