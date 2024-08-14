A family vacation suddenly turned into a nightmare for the 69-year-old Enrico Albertini. The man had decided to spend a few days in the mountains in the company of his loved ones, but unfortunately an unforeseen event made any prediction impossible.

Archive photo

Here’s what happened during this family outing.

Family Outing Ends in Tragedy: Enrico Albertini Falls Off Cliff

A few hours ago a very bad accident occurred in Mouth of the Valleya mountainous area of ​​the Maiella. A 69-year-old man, Enrico Albertini had decided to spend his holidays here, in order to spend some time with his family.

The place of the accident

A meeting had therefore been organised family outing, but unfortunately for the man originally from Milan the scene soon turned into a tragic epilogue. It is not known what happened, but the man fell into a ravine and unfortunately the fall left him no escape.

Unfortunately, his family was with him at the time of the accident, but they could not do anything to save him or prevent this terrible fall. In any case, the people on site immediately contacted the emergency services.

No hope for the 69-year-old from Milan

Enrico fell from several meters and unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him. rescue They managed to recover the man, but unfortunately they could not do anything to prevent his death. One wonders therefore what were the reasons that could have favored this fall in man.

Archive photo

At the moment the most accredited hypothesis would be that of a sudden illness which would have affected the lack of balance prior to the fall. Obviously, however, it is not yet possible to know the reason why Enrico died, even if the police are collecting all the information of the case.