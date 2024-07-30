A 76-year-old man was spending a few days relaxing in Pievepelago when this moment of euphoria turned into a huge nightmare. The fall from his bike cost him his life, as it happened near a very deep embankment.

Here’s what happened to the poor 76 year old.

76-Year-Old Loses His Life in Pievepelago: The Accident Happened on a Bike

The protagonist of this very ugly news story is a 76 year old man, a retired originally from Lucca who had decided to spend a few days of vacation in the municipality of PievepelagoThe man had decided to take a ride on his bike mountain bike, travelling along some roads that many might define as dangerous and impervious.

The 76 year old then decided to take the Sasso Tignoso trail of Roccapelago, but unfortunately the road turned out to be his enemy. Paul Del Debbiothis is the name of the man who passed away, he was on trail 567.

Suddenly the man lost control of the vehicle, falling off the bicycle and sliding down the slope. Needless to say, the hopes of recovering him alive were minimal from the beginning of the tragedy, as it is a very deep ravine.

Farewell to Paolo Del Debbio: rescue efforts useless

At the time of the tragedy Paolo was not alone, as he was accompanied by some friends and also by the wife. Fortunately, they did not suffer any consequences and were not involved in the terrible accident that took the pensioner’s life.

The people present then contacted the rescuebut not even the helicopter rescue could do anything to save Paolo’s life. The doctors in fact confirmed the death of the man, who died because of the great wounds reported during the fall.

The tests will be carried out in the next few hours exams necessary to understand the causes of death, while the Financial Police local is reconstructing the dynamics to understand what happened to the poor pensioner on vacation.