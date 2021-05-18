ofJohannes Nut shut down

From now on, despite Corona, tourists from all over Lower Saxony can go on vacation again. This was decided by the Lüneburg Higher Administrative Court in an urgent procedure.

Lüneburg – Up until now, only locals were allowed to stay in hotels or holiday apartments in Lower Saxony. The Higher Administrative Court (OVG) Lüneburg has now declared this vacation restriction to be illegal. In its reasoning for the judgment, the court pointed out that the regulation was ineffective and, on top of that, unequal treatment, reports the dpa news agency. Thus, from now on, every tourist can go on vacation from anywhere in Lower Saxony.

The tourism industry is hoping for vacationers from North Rhine-Westphalia over the long Whitsun weekend

The court decided in an urgent decision on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, punctually before the long weekend of Pentecost, that the regulation must be overridden. Thus, the tourism industry in the country, which had protested against the restrictions, can hope for additional guests on the weekend. Traditionally, many holidaymakers from North Rhine-Westphalia come to vacation at the North Sea in Lower Saxony over Whitsun.

According to the decision of the OVG, the ban on accommodation for foreign visitors does not sufficiently help to contain the infection situation in the matter of Corona. It is doubtful whether the so-called state child regulation is necessary in view of the limited use. The capacity limitation for hotels and quarters as well as extensive test obligations for guests represented a milder, but similarly effective means of limiting new infections.

Corona restrictions: State child regulation leads to unequal treatment

In addition, the ban leads to unequal treatment of Lower Saxony and people from other federal states, which is not justified. On the one hand, guests from regions in Lower Saxony with a high incidence are likely to come for a holiday, while people from federal states with a low incidence such as Hamburg or Schleswig-Holstein are prohibited from doing so.

A vacationer from North Rhine-Westphalia who had booked a holiday apartment on the North Sea island of Borkum from May 22nd had sued. He had argued that opening up tourism initially only meant unequal treatment for residents of Lower Saxony. In addition, it is not a necessary infection protection measure.