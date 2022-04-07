A total of 15 countries have already decided to end travel restrictions for citizens of the European Union or the Schengen Area. See the full list.

In early March, the pandemic accelerated again in several European countries, due to the BA.2 subvariant of Ômicron, a variant of the coronavirus, which is already dominant worldwide. However, after more than two years of the pandemic, more and more countries are preparing to transition to an endemic phase, easing pandemic restrictions.

In the “Old Continent”, there are already at least 15 countries that have decided to end travel restrictions for citizens of the European Union (EU) or the Schengen Area, no longer requiring the presentation of a digital certificate of Covid – for vaccination, recovery or testing – on arrival in the country.

They are Denmark, Slovenia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, according to the survey carried out by ECO, from the portal Re- open EU, which aggregates the measures in force in the various EU Member States, as well as in the countries belonging to the Schengen Area, based on the websites of the respective national authorities.

This document was initially created at the level of the European Union to facilitate free movement between Member States in a pandemic context, and was later also used for the purposes of internal restrictions. It entered into force in July last year and certifies the immunization status of the carrier based on three criteria: whether he has been vaccinated against Covid (valid for a period of 270 days, from the completion of the primary vaccination); if you have developed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 as a result of being infected (this is within a period between 11 and 180 days after the infection was registered); or if you tested negative for Covid-19 (PCRs have a validity of 72 hours, while for rapid tests the validity is shortened to 24 hours), according to European criteria.

Thus, in the set of 31 countries or territories analyzed, almost half (14 countries and one territory) have already stopped requiring the presentation of a digital certificate of Covid in one of the three modalities (vaccination, testing or recovery) for travelers from Member States. from the EU or from countries belonging to the Schengen Area.

In the remaining 16 countries that continue to apply border controls in the context of the pandemic, there are at least seven (including Portugal, Spain and Italy) that, in addition to the Covid digital certificate or a similar document, also require travelers to fill in a form. a form, as a way of tracing contacts in case of confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the same source.

The Community objective is that measures relating to travel between Member States continue to be coordinated. However, each country can adapt its own criteria. Although, in general terms, they are consensual, there are some slight differences regarding the validity of the accepted tests. If, for example, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus follow the European criterion, allowing PCRs to be valid for 72 hours and antigen tests for 24 hours, Belgium, in turn, extends the validity of the test to 36 hours. In Bulgaria, the tests are valid for 48 hours.

On the other hand, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has already led more than four million citizens to flee the country, there are some countries with more relaxed rules for Ukrainian citizens. This is the case in Slovakia, which still exempts arrival from quarantine (if they present a Covid digital certificate), as well as filling out a form if they are “people fleeing national or international armed conflicts”, according to the information provided. on the Re-open EU portal.

The pandemic regained strength in Asia and Europe in early March. According to the latest report released by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the week ending March 27 was characterized by a “continuous but slow increase” in cases of Covid-19 infection. . An increase for three consecutive weeks in all EU/European Economic Area countries, with the largest increase (14%) continuing to be seen in age groups aged 65 and over. “The rate of infections among those over 65 years old is as high as that observed at the peak of the initial wave of Ômicron”, he warns.

Still, intensive care occupancy remains “far below what was previously observed.” More: the mortality rate in the EU/European Economic Area “continued to decline”, having registered a decline of 11% compared to the previous week.

On March 15, the European Commission announced that over 1.7 billion Covid digital certificates had already been issued in the European Union, in a total of more than 60 countries and territories on the five continents that have already joined the system. The document will remain valid at least until the end of June 2023.

