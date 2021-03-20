For some Russians, the vacation rules have changed since March 20: workers with three or more children under the age of 18 can take annual paid leave at a convenient time until the moment when the youngest child turns 14. “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” reminds of this.

On March 9, the corresponding law was signed by President Vladimir Putin. Changes were made to article 262.2. Labor Code. Previously, employees with three or more children under the age of 12 could get vacation at a convenient time.

In the explanatory note to the bill, it is noted that this will allow more time to be devoted to raising children and to combine the rest of both working parents.

Basic vacation in the Russian Federation is 28 calendar days. However, government civil servants, educators, workers with harmful or hazardous working conditions can count on additional days of rest. In particular, teachers are entitled to a minimum of 42 vacation days.

On March 2, it was reported that members of the Federation Council offered to provide additional two-week leave at their own expense to those people who care for disabled people of the first group.