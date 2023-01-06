When the region’s shopping streets fill up with bargain hunters from neighboring countries to the south this Friday, it becomes clear once again that those who live and work in Hesse simply have to be a little more diligent. Epiphany is not a public holiday here. For parents who want to spend the school holidays with their children in the first week of January, this means that they have already had to reduce their holiday account by five days. Because New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday this time, and the year began without a holiday. At least the New Year here, that of the Chinese, which heralds the year of the rabbit, does not begin until January 22nd.

For all those who like to spread their vacation days around the public holidays and don’t miss a chance to get a bridge, Sunday January 1st is the only drop of bitterness this year. Because after two years, in which there were definitely more reasons to complain, this time nobody has to feel cheated about holidays.

Of the ten public holidays in Hesse, nine are working days. All in all, this means that the Hessians – if they have a working week from Monday to Friday – have to work 251 days this year, and thus have two more days off than in 2022 and even four more than in 2021. The Bavarians have it with them 248 days is best, as always, because they still have one day more than the people of Baden-Württemberg with 249. In Rhineland-Palatinate, people work 250 days.

Between disadvantages and catch-up effects

While economists tend to see disadvantages for the economy in the lower number of working days, the year could bring the travel industry the longed-for catch-up effects. In addition to the long weekends at Easter from Good Friday on April 7th to Easter Monday on April 10th and Pentecost on April 28th/29th. May not only the usual bridge weekends on Ascension Day on May 18th and Corpus Christi on June 8th. Since May 1st falls on a Monday, there is also the opportunity for a mini trip here. And because the Day of German Unity, October 3rd, is a Tuesday this year, there is another opportunity for a short break.







Or you can do it the way some internet portals recommend and incorporate the holidays into your vacations. You shouldn’t be dependent on school holidays. For example, you could spend the period from April 29th to May 29th with only 18 days of vacation. Or with 14 days from Ascension Day to June 11, almost three and a half weeks.

So if you haven’t trawled through the calendar and distributed your vacation days in November, you would do well to start planning your vacation. Also because many bosses will probably pay much more attention this year to ensuring that their employees do not save their vacation days until autumn and then there will be bottlenecks or vacation will have to be carried over to the following year. Because the Federal Labor Court recently made it clear in a judgment that employers have an obligation here. Otherwise, the leave must be granted in the following year.







Just a little vacation in the fall

Companies that work around the clock need to be particularly well planned. “Shift work works like clockwork: if production is carried out during the day and at night, the working hours of the employees mesh like cogs. That’s why precise planning – for example in the food industry – is also the be-all and end-all,” says Hendrik Hallier from the Food, Enjoyment and Restaurants Union (NGG). According to the Federal Statistical Office, around 402,000 people are currently working in alternating shifts throughout Hesse. The managing director of the NGG-Region Rhein-Main advises to take care of vacation early on, because employees should generally take vacation in the current calendar year. “It’s about recovering in stages. As nice as a long journey or the extra-large version of the Way of St. James may be: Anyone who puts in a work marathon to save up vacation days is violating the ‘basics of vacationing’,” says the trade unionist.

In any case, parents of school children only have a little vacation left this fall. This is also because the summer holidays are quite late, from July 22nd to September 2nd. That’s why the schools are only closing for one week from October 21st to 28th, because otherwise the time until Christmas would be too short for the school material and the corresponding work.

But this year the Easter holidays are a week longer than usual. As almost always, they begin with Holy Week on April 1st and end after three weeks on April 21st. This could be an advantage for Muslim families, since their fasting period of Ramadan this year begins on March 22nd and ends on April 20th, so it falls largely during the holiday season. And the time of the Jewish Passover festival from April 5th to 13th is also in the holiday season.

A real week in Hessen

For families who like to ski, the Easter holidays are by no means ideal this time. Because the Easter weeks are probably too late for most ski areas, which even now don’t have much of the white splendor to offer. The next winter could make up for that. Because the Christmas holidays are already conveniently on Monday and Tuesday, and New Year’s Day is also a Monday in 2024. Before that, however, there is the shortest possible Advent period, because Christmas Eve falls on the fourth Sunday of Advent. This is not so popular in retail, because people only have three weeks after the first Advent to buy presents.

With the selection of the new ski equipment, you can even take a little more time. Because in 2024 there will finally be a real Hessenwoche again: When Bavarians and Baden-Württembergers leave on Epiphany, winter sports families from Hessen can look forward to free slopes and low prices until January 13th.