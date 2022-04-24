Sinaloa.- The Easter and Easter holiday period leave one spills close to 2 billion pesos throughout the state, reported the Secretary of Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel. The 60 percent of this figure the port of Mazatlan takes it.

“There was a very good economic benefit in the other tourist destinations in the state, such as El Fuerte, Las Glorias; this means that there is a more notorious and more important regional tourism”, said the state official.

what they are looking for

The president of the Tres Islas Hotels Association, José Ramón Manguart, said that the objective of the hotel sector is to achieve the three-time championship for the best hotel occupancy in the country. Mazatlan has been in first place for two years. Port records a high occupancy at 95 percent.

Impulse

During the Canaco swearing-in, Javier Gaxiola Coppel assured that he will promote the destiny and economic development of Sinaloa.

The secretary highlighted that as of March of this year, more than 300,000 formal jobs have been registered in Sinaloa.

The governor has given instructions to support micro and small businesses, so that in this way there is greater well-being in the state for citizens.

Speaking of the promotion, he revealed that all the economy secretaries of the country will meet in the city. This will come to benefit the destination, in addition to having a good economic impact.

historical week

Municipal authorities, as in the case of Mazatlán, in previous days revealed that Holy Week was historic, as it left a spill of 1.1 billion pesos and more than 800 thousand visitors were registered.

The hotel occupancy registered in that holiday period reached 95 percent during the week and 100 percent on weekends.

During those days, the beaches looked crowded with people who were from Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Puebla, Aguascalientes, Monterrey, Querétaro, and the state of Sinaloa itself.

In other municipalities such as Rosario and Concordia, tourists could also be seen.

This was an alternative for those who did not want sun and sand.

The Data

culminate

The Holy Week and Easter holidays end this Sunday. Most of the students return to classes tomorrow, therefore, it is estimated that the influx of visitors will decrease during the week.