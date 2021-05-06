ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is updating its regulation on tourism and holidays in the corona pandemic due to the vaccinations. At first glance, the children are missing. There is a reason.

Munich / Schwerin – Confusion about corona rules in the pandemic: Like many other federal states, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in the extreme northeast of the republic has adjusted its ordinance to contain the insidious corona virus. The result: Since Wednesday (May 5th) day tourists have been able to come back or citizens from other federal states can visit their second home.

Nevertheless: At first glance there were inconsistencies in terms of tourism and vacation, for example on the beaches of the Baltic Sea or at the hotspots of the Mecklenburg Lake District. Specifically: In the amendment to the regulation, the adjustment was missing because of the easing for corona-vaccinated people. To classify: These cannot or may not yet be vaccinated against Covid-19 due to a lack of data.

Vacation in the corona pandemic: In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania for vaccinated people only without children?

So are vaccinated people only allowed to enter the country for day vacations or excursions without children? Is vacation for families on Whitsun and in summer on the Baltic Sea beaches in danger, for example on Rügen?

Change of the Corona regulation of the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: “The prohibition in paragraph 1 does not apply to people with complete vaccination protection according to § 1b paragraph 2 of this ordinance, if these people are free from typical symptoms of an infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus such as cough, fever, runny nose or loss of smell and taste . With regard to the verification of complete vaccination protection, Section 1b (3) of this ordinance applies. “

No! It appears to be an oversight in the amended regulation. Like the press office of the State Chancellery in Schwerin Merkur.de communicated on request, the children do not necessarily have to be mentioned again in this. Because: In earlier versions of the regulations on the Corona crisis it had already been declared that “children under 14 years of age” are exempt from the contact restrictions, according to the State Chancellery of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Holiday in the corona pandemic: Vaccinated people can bring their children to Meck-Pomm without a vaccination

This passage does not stand in the way of a family holiday on the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coast of the Baltic Sea, in one of the many castles in the state or on the lake district. (pm)