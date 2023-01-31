Created under the allegation of overwork, a pendant from the Public Ministry will benefit with up to R$ 11,000 per month attorneys on vacation, leave or recess and those on leave to work in class associations. Similar to unions, the entities defend the particular interests of the members. In practice, even without working hours, members of these careers who already have 60 days of vacation per year will be able to earn an additional 33% and receive above the constitutional ceiling – today, the salary of a Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) is Rs. $39.3k.

In July of last year, as shown by the Estadão, the Attorney General of the Republic and President of the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (CNMP), Augusto Aras, had published a recommendation for the existing trinket for judges to be extended to the entire MP. At the time, the board said it was “a guideline”. Now, the body defines rules for granting the benefit through a resolution approved in December and published last Friday.

Just like the recommendation, the new text does not limit the hanging for “accumulation of procedural, procedural or administrative collection” to the so-called ceiling slaughter. Present in the rules of the judiciary, the lock even appeared in a draft recommendation by the CNMP, but was withdrawn in the final version of the text, as also revealed by the Estadão. In addition, in the case of judges, the bonus is paid to those who accumulate courts and cases during the vacation of colleagues and the right was obtained through a law passed in Congress.

Reach

The most recent rules of the CNMP, which aim to mirror the pendulum of the judiciary, are valid for the Public Ministry of the Union, which includes the Federal Public Ministry; of Labor; Military; and the Federal District and Territories. It will be up to the superior council of each branch, within 90 days, to define the number of processes that will entitle the benefit, which, for ministers and magistrates who have already acted in councils heard under reserve, opens up room for payment in a broad way.

At the time of the recommendation, the Public Ministry of Paraná, for example, had already established that prosecutors with more than 200 criminal actions were entitled to an extra. According to the most recent data, from 2021, the MPU has 2,319 members – of which 1,144 are in the MPF; 760, in the MPT; 48, in the MPM; and 367, in the MPDFT. A federal prosecutor has a salary of R$ 33.7 thousand. Questioned, the CNMP did not provide estimates of expenses with the new additional. This same benefit granted to judges is investigated by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

The new CNMP norms provide for one day of leave for every three days of work or payment for trinkets. “Observing the financial and budgetary availability, the branches of the Public Ministry of the Union, by act of the respective attorney general, may compensate the days of leave”, says the resolution, which, in the view of ministers and judges who acted in councils, will make payment a priority.

Impact

According to the Technical Intelligence manager at the Center for Public Leadership (CLP), Daniel Duque, this loophole will have a fiscal impact and the new pendant arrives at a delicate moment in the country, in addition to being an indemnity, which is outside the ceiling, not remuneration, subject to cap and taxes. “There will be an increase in expenses for a career that already has the highest level of proportional expenses compared to the rest of the world. This is a problem, considering that there is a challenge for the government to solve the public accounts”, said Duque. When the recommendation was made public, the director-president of the CLP, Tadeu Barros, stated that it was an incentive for “incompetence”.

List

The list of beneficiaries is long. According to the text of the CNMP, the following will already be entitled to the benefit: president and members of superior councils; general inspector; secretary-general or director-general; chiefs of staff of attorneys general; general coordinator, national coordinator, chief advisor, in addition to secretaries, directors or coordinators of administrative bodies of the attorney general offices. Those who participate in commissions – such as those to combat slave labor -, working groups and even study groups will also have “accumulation of process”.

According to the CNMP resolution, those who exercise “single relevant function” will also benefit. In this case, attorneys removed to act in class associations enter. By law, MPU members with “class mandates” take paid leave and up to three members per entity are released from their duties. Now, the extra value for overwork can be received while an attorney acts in favor of colleagues, far from the daily routine of lawsuits. Today, entities such as the National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR), National Association of Labor Prosecutors (ANPT) and National Association of the Military Public Ministry (ANMPM) represent the category.

CLT

In the private sector, employees governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) have 30 days of vacation, receive overtime or a bank of hours and, when working on an internal accident prevention commission (Cipa) or union, do not earn extra , but stability for one year after the end of the mandate. When covering a boss’s vacation, the worker is entitled to receive a salary equal to that of the superior. One magistrate said that the rule for prosecutors with a class mandate is a way of including them in the “party”.

“This has no legal correspondence with workers in the private sector. If there is no legal provision in specific legislation, in my view such a resolution, at this point, is illegal”, said professor of Labor Law at FMU Ricardo Calcini, about the criteria for attorneys who represent careers in associations. “Indemnification ends up creating an indemnity fund that affronts the Tax Authorities, for not having collected social security contributions and income tax”, he said.

The increase in salaries without the approval of the Legislature is criticized by specialists in Law. “The matter should, due to its importance and reflexes, be expressly edited by law”, said Manoel Gonçalves Ferreira Filho, emeritus professor of Constitutional Law at USP. “As for the legal aspect, without a doubt, the act is questionable,” he said. According to him, Congress can suspend the measure.

Artifice

For Conrado Hübner Mendes, professor of Constitutional Law at USP, legal careers use mechanisms to break the ceiling. “These artifices usually come from a cunning operation of embedding indemnity benefits in the remuneration. Indemnity does not count towards the ceiling or pay tribute. Most things that fall into the indemnity category simply could not be.”

The ceiling on functionalism will soon rise, which leads to a ripple effect. As of April, STF ministers will earn R$ 41.6 thousand. CNMP, ANPR, ANPT and ANMPM did not respond at the time of writing.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.