From Italy to India, from Spain to Bali, from Morocco to the USA. A yoga retreat on a private island in Greece or an Ayurvedic week in Normandy; a ‘breathwork’ internship in Costa Rica or detox stays under the sun in Arizona; Panchakarma treatments in Sri Lanka or a relaxing holiday on an entire (natural) island spa in the Maldives. These are some of the ideal destinations for ‘recharging’, described in the new book by the international publishing house Jonglez (www.edizionijonglez.com) ‘Places of well-being, the 35 best places in the world to regenerate’, written by Émilie Veyretout. Places to take a regenerating break or have an experience that combines the discovery of other cultures with a wellness stay. A selection of venues to suit all styles and budgets.

The book, through texts, photos and contact information for each destination, describes how to participate in the different experiences proposed. Among many, the guide reveals how to spend a modern spiritual retreat with all the comforts, totally isolated from the rest of the world, in Umbria, just two hours from Rome, or go and discover a small corner of paradise like the island of San Pietro in Sardinia, in the south of the region, where a day boat will take visitors to discover its cliffs, emerald waters, immaculate beaches and lush vegetation with the scents of myrtle, eucalyptus and thyme, or how to stay in one of the minimalist chalets overlooking the Cederberg mountain range in South Africa.

The author is a journalist and former director of the ‘Beauté & bienêtre’ (‘Beauty & well-being’) column for the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’; she has spent 10 years serving the most demanding readers by traveling, exploring and studying these two sectors. In 2022 he co-founded the online platform Pleace, promoting video programs on the best disciplines (yoga, dance, meditation, hypnosis) presented by leading experts in the field and intended for those who want to create a mini wellness retreat, a detox break among house walls. Edizioni Jonglez is a publishing house that won the award for independent publishers: it produces a series of travel guides written by local experts and dedicated to the most curious inhabitants and travellers, in 9 languages ​​and distributed in 40 countries around the world.