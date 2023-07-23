Vacation in the Caribbean: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Sunday 23 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Vacation in the Caribbean is broadcast, a 2015 film directed by Neri Parenti with Christian De Sica, Massimo Ghini and Luca Argentero. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The play consists of three intertwined episodes. Mario, wealthy from Rome, has hidden from his wife Gianna that he is bankrupt and decides to save himself by selling the villa in the Caribbean, owned by their young daughter, Anna Pia. Once on the island, Mario discovers that her daughter intends to marry a man much older than her, Ottavio. Mario and his wife are against it but, when they discover that Ottavio is rich and could solve their financial problems, they change their mind without knowing that the future son-in-law is actually penniless and also hopes to get rich through marriage. Anna Pia’s sale of a patent resolves the situation. Between Fausto and Claudia, who meet on a cruise ship, an irrepressible passion breaks out which leads them to leave their respective companions and run away together; however their romance is hampered by the fact that the two have opposite and incompatible lifestyles. Adriano, addicted to tablets and any other modern technology, is shipwrecked on a desert island; more than for his own survival, he is desperate as there is no cell phone reception on the island.

Holidays in the Caribbean: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Caribbean Vacation, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Christian De SicaMario Grossi Tubi

Massimo GhiniOttavio Vianale

Luca Argentero: Fausto

Ilaria Spada as Claudia

Dario Bandiera: Adriano Fiore

Angela Finocchiaro Gianna

Maria Luisa De CrescenzoAnna Pia

Cristina Marino: Maria Claudia

Francisco Cruz: butler

Lucia Guzzardi: Adriano’s mother

Streaming and TV

Where to see Caribbean Holidays on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 23 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform