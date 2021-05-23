800 euros for PCR tests? Traveling in the Corona summer can be expensive, especially for families. The FDP finds this unjust – and demands discharge.

Hamburg – In view of the high extra costs for carrying out paid PCR tests before the holiday, the FDP has now called for relief for families. Parents and children have been enormously burdened by the corona pandemic for a year, said the liberal economic politician Gerald Ullrich of the dpa news agency. Therefore, it is unacceptable that the families would be burdened financially before the vacation.

With the falling corona numbers, the freedom to travel is returning everywhere in Europe. However, many countries make the submission of a negative PCR test a condition for entry and exit. Only those who are fully vaccinated are allowed to travel freely. For a family of four who have not yet received a corona vaccination, several hundred euros come together, as random samples have shown. An overview of costs, travel conditions and the prospect that the FDP proposal will be implemented can be found here*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.