The NRW Ministry of Education fears that teachers will not be able to come to class after the end of the autumn vacation – because they are still in quarantine after their vacation. In such cases, severe consequences are threatened.

L.When traveling to a corona risk area, people must have completed the quarantine by the end of the autumn vacation. The NRW Ministry of Education has pointed this out. “Private travel cannot be prohibited (…), but if you return from a risk area, there may be consequences under service law or labor law (…),” says a letter from the ministry to the district governments, which in turn the schools should inform about it. In the event of unexcused absenteeism, salaries could also be cut, warns the ministry.

The SPD parliamentary group leader in the state parliament, Thomas Kutschaty, criticized the ministry for this. “This is by no means the right way,” said Kutschaty on Sunday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk. “But that also shows the appreciation this state government has for public service workers in North Rhine-Westphalia.” The teachers will hardly be motivated with threats. “It’s harmful, you shouldn’t do that,” criticized the opposition leader.

In the letter from the Ministry of Education, the pupils are informed that they can be forbidden from entering the school premises if they do not comply with the quarantine regulations after a trip to a risk area, but simply go back to school. “Regardless of the legal consequences, such behavior represents a serious violation of the duty of mutual consideration in school.”

Schoolchildren who remain in quarantine beyond the end of the holiday do not have to fear that this will be counted as truancy. According to the ministry, vacation behavior can be attributed to the private sphere of life. If a school has doubts as to whether a particular student is really absent from class because they are in quarantine, the school can ask parents to provide proof of travel to the risk area. As always, the quarantine obligation does not apply if the test result is negative. The autumn holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia begin on October 12th.