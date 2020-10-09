Christian Gaebler probably meant well. When the heads of the state chancelleries agreed the new corona travel rules with Chancellery Minister Helge Braun, the head of the Berlin Senate Chancellery had a protocol declaration added: “When assessing the infection rate, Berlin wants to be treated as a whole city and a unified community.” On Wednesday, that still seemed smart: The Seven-day incidence for the whole city was below the critical value of 50.

On Thursday the trick backfired. 52.8 new infections on a seven-day average make Berlin a hotspot within Germany. This now also applies to Spandauer, Köpenicker and others beyond the problematic inner-city districts. But it looks bad for autumn vacationers from the capital anyway.

The fact that the Berliners tripped themselves up is just one of the inconsistencies in the travel rules. They should lead to uniformity. But even the decision that was disseminated after the conference call on Wednesday resulted in five different protocol statements.

The confusion is correspondingly great. “This ban on accommodation is falling on our feet right now,” moans a member of the Bundestag, whose mailbox has barely stood still since the morning before public inquiries. The tone of voice ranges from angry to perplexed: “Does that also apply to mobile homes?”

The correct answer is: It depends. Most federal states have treated campsites or rented holiday apartments in the same way as hotels and inns during the pandemic. As long as many state governments have not yet updated their Corona regulations, the only concrete answer is a shrug.

Even autumn guests, who immediately asked in their booked accommodations whether they were allowed to come, only encountered hoteliers who were just as perplexed. “Yes, well, we don’t know either!” Admitted a hotel woman from the Black Forest. The state government has yet to decide.

The prohibitions do not apply to some travelers

In general, the following should apply in eleven of the 16 federal states: Even those who come from a hotspot area with an RKI number over 50 do not necessarily have to write off their autumn vacation. It is true that the federal and state governments urge everyone to refrain from “unnecessary travel” to and from inner-German hotspots. The restriction to “not required” means, however, that business travelers, commuters and family visitors should not be regulated.

Those who spend the night privately are also not covered by the ban on accommodation. However, it is advisable to take a look at the exact wording of the state regulations beforehand in order to clarify whether there are size restrictions for family visits.

A website published by the federal government is a good guide through the jungle of regulations. At “www.tourismus-wegweiser.de” there are overviews of the regulations of all countries and, for fine adjustment, the direct links to the current state regulations.

Tourists need a test

The mechanism agreed between the federal and state governments basically also offers tourists a route to holiday destinations inland. You have to get tested beforehand; If they stay negative, they can travel and stay overnight.

This test must not be more than 48 hours old upon arrival.

The deadline does not start with the throat swab – then the regulation would immediately come to nothing, because the laboratories often do not deliver as quickly. Decisive for the start of the period is the “time of the determination of the test result” – the time stamp of the laboratory result.

Then the vacationer has to hurry. Squeezing long-term booked trains or flights into the time window is unlikely to succeed. There is nothing left but to wait for your suitcases to be packed, to book the train at short notice or to go straight away by car.

Incidentally, rental cars as an alternative strategy cannot always be relied on: In the summer in cities like Stuttgart, there was at times not a single rental vehicle to be found.

But the chances of getting a test as a Berliner are extremely slim.

Hardly any appointments, overloaded laboratories

In contrast to suspected corona, there is no entitlement to be given a chance at one of the official test sites. Like the health authorities, they are only responsible for suspected corona and for testing medical and nursing staff, for example. The vacationer preliminary tests are considered private pleasure.

You therefore have to be paid for yourself. The tariffs are between 150 and 200 euros per person. Contacts are general practitioners. The Medical Center Mitte and Quicktest Berlin also offer corona tests for private payers. Some medical practices work with self-smear, which medical laypeople can hardly handle safely.

However, private test appointments are already largely booked out. And even if they weren’t: The main problem for Berliners who love to travel is that the local laboratories are likely to be completely overwhelmed with a rush of holidaymakers. According to daily mirror information, the occupancy rate is already almost 95 percent. Laboratories are running out of materials, some take four days to get a result.

Some countries still insist on special rules

If you get a negative test certificate despite all these obstacles, nothing stands in the way of your autumn vacation. However, the test before entry is not always considered a free ticket. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania reserved the right to stick to its own, stricter rules in the telephone conference.

For the autumn vacation on the Baltic Sea or on the lake district, there is still a quarantine obligation for travelers from German hotspot regions: They are only allowed to enter the country with a negative 48-hour test and must then stay in their accommodation for at least five days. Only then can they be “freed” when they are free of corona.

A similar quarantine rule currently applies in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, it will soon be replaced by the 48-hour tests. At the other end of the country are the liberal: Bremen, which has just become a hotspot itself, and Thuringia are refraining from general restrictions. Thuringia leaves the procedure to the local health authorities.

Most of the other states – Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Saarland, and Schleswig-Holstein – want to adopt the 48-hour test rule. In individual cases, however, the small print can again matter. In many federal states, for example, weaker rules apply to short stays.

Who has to pay for canceled bookings?

If you have lost your desire to go on holiday, if you don’t get a test or if you find the urgent request from the federal and state governments to stay at home, you are faced with the next problem: Can I simply cancel booked accommodations?

The answer is here too: It depends. A ban on accommodation for travelers from high-risk areas means that the landlord cannot provide the contractually agreed service – then, says the consumer advice center, you get your money back.

Whether this also applies when the traveler has the opportunity to be freed is controversial. Some lawyers are of the opinion that the prevented traveler should at least try; others believe it is unnecessary. The consumer advisors have not yet come across court rulings as an orientation for comparable cases.

However, it is clear: If the traveler is clearly responsible for the failure himself, for example because he falls ill or has to be in quarantine, he will be left with the costs. What is also decisive is what was agreed in the contract. Often times, the higher the cancellation costs, the higher the short notice.

In view of the legal uncertainties, tourism associations and consumer advice centers generally advise looking for a solution together. For example, you could postpone the booking to a later date. As a way of reaching an agreement on quality, it has also proven itself that both sides share the cancellation costs.