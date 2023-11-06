Vacation for schoolchildren | In Germany, a child’s unauthorized vacation can be fined up to thousands of euros

The teacher, who worked in Germany and Finland, hopes that schools would take different family situations into account in their holiday guidance.

Schools holiday guidance has recently caused a debate in the capital region, when the child was not granted leave for a family trip. It is different in many other European countries, where unauthorized vacations can result in a fine of hundreds or even thousands of euros.

Helsinki native Jenni Kärjellä has experience with both flexible and strict holiday policies. He has worked as a teacher in both Berlin and Helsinki.

“In Finland, we have compulsory education, but in Germany, school is compulsory. There, the attitude towards going to school is different and you have to be at school from eight to four,” says Kärki.

“The difference is really big. In Finland, you can announce that the family is going on vacation and that’s fine. In Germany, this is not possible, and holidays are not really spent other than during holidays.”

Tip worked as an international school teacher in Berlin for five years until returning to Finland three years ago.

“I have a new family here in Finland. My partner and I have one child together, he is two years old. The first-born is now in first grade and he was born in Berlin, where his father still lives,” says Kärki.

The differences between holiday guidelines in Germany and Finland are therefore also visible in his own life.

Kärki says that the school in Finland has so far had no problem with a first-grader visiting his father in Germany.

If the first-born went to school in Germany, it would be much more difficult to organize visits to Finland, says Kärki.

in Germany the child’s parent can be fined if he is taking his child abroad outside of holiday periods.

Euronews according to the list compiled, the size of the fine varies by region in Germany, but at the most expensive, the police can fine a parent a total of up to 2,500 euros. The police supervises unauthorized trips by making checks at airports.

The practice is also valid in many other European countries; for example, in France, an unauthorized vacation can be fined 135 euros, and in Austria a maximum of 400 euros.

In Kärje’s opinion, the policy is too strong and does not sufficiently take into account, for example, families where some of the family members live in different countries.

From both a teacher’s and a parent’s point of view, he feels that the school should be flexible when it comes to holidays.

“I would hope that the overall situation of the child would be taken into account here. Our child has another home in another country and it would be important to maintain a relationship with the other parent. For example, we are both teachers together with the child’s father, so we can help the child with schooling during absences”, says Kärki.

in Finland schools instruct that the parent is responsible for the child’s learning during the vacation.

Despite this, many teachers give students separate task instructions, which, according to Kärje, easily causes extra load

“I would like more guidance for teachers on this, so that teachers would genuinely raise their hands and say that the responsibility lies with the parent,” he reflects.

In Kärje’s opinion, the vacation guidelines of Finnish schools are generally good, because the goal is to avoid such long absences that could hinder the child’s learning.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all for a child to spend time with his own family, see another culture, taste different food and perhaps speak a little bit of another language. It can be very nurturing and expansive,” he reflects.

“It’s a different matter if you’re in another country for, say, half a year, and the child doesn’t do any Finnish schoolwork, but I don’t think individual vacation trips should be banned.”