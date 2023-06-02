Home page World

Storms made the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna a flood area. Not without consequences for vacationers. But now they can breathe again.

Munich/Bologna – The Emilia Romagna region in northern Italy has been the scene of numerous floods and landslides since early May. Heavy rain showers swept across the country and hit dry soil. Scores of people died and became homeless. The consequences of this catastrophe could be felt for years to come.

After storms in Italy: Good news for tourists

But now normality could slowly return to the region, which is very popular with tourists. Tourism should start again. A message comes in very handy. For locals as well as for holidaymakers. Because most bathing bans on the Adriatic coast in Emilia Romagna could be lifted. The water quality returns to normal.

The bathing bans on the coasts were one of the consequences of the floods. Sewage was discharged into the sea as a result of the storm. This led to increased levels of E. coli bacteria and enterococci, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and fever.

Large parts of the Emilia Romagna region were devastated. © Alessandro Bremec/Imago

However, these values ​​have now normalized at most bathing areas. The bathing bans only have to be maintained in 19 of the 98 places where tests were carried out. So tourists can look forward to the remaining 79 bathing spots. Because here you can swim again just in time for the start of the main season in June.

However, it could be difficult to cancel your holiday free of charge because of a bathing ban. Because only a flood directly at the holiday destination makes a trip cancellation possible without additional costs.

Federal Foreign Office: Still high water levels, thunderstorm warnings and landslides in Italy

Nevertheless, the third highest warning level still exists in the Emilia Romagna region. There are also some high water levels and thunderstorm warnings. There is still a risk of landslides, particularly in the interior of the country. That’s how it reports it Foreign Office.

Nevertheless, tourism in the region should start again. Italy’s Ministry of Tourism explains to the German Press Agency (dpa)that the region is ready to receive tourists safely and with warm hospitality. (Anna-Lena Kiegerl/dpa)