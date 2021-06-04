Real Madrid starts LaLiga Promises with force. The white team has knocked down Eibar with a hat-trick by Juan Vacas. The Cordoba striker has been the protagonist with a brilliant triplet. The white ‘9’ has shown his instinct and his physical power. Vacas has been the last pearl of Seneca that Real Madrid has taken.

The white club has got used to fishing in Córdoba, specifically in Seneca. From this school, many young promises and footballers have already come out, such as Alfonso Pedraza, Antonio Blanco, Miguel Baeza or Álvaro Medrán himself. Vacas, with offers from other First Division clubs, opted for Madrid a few months ago to continue with its projection. In LaLiga Promises he has left his letter of introduction.

“He had been with us since pre-teens. He has always had the goal between eyebrows, but the most important thing is that Juan and his family have a very good head “, comments to AS Manolo Cuesta, president of Seneca.

Vacas, at 13, follows in the footsteps of Miguel Baeza, currently at Celta. Also those of Antonio Blanco, who has already made his debut with Madrid’s first team after playing four games last year with Zidane on the bench, two of them as a starter. In addition, Álvaro Medrán also finished his training in the white quarry, although now he is in the Chicago Fire. Seneca continues to nurture Madrid and Vavas has been their latest jewel.