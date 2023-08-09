Herman Miller is one of the world’s most revered office furniture makers, his designs so beloved that his Aeron chair, which became a fixture in New York City cubicles, was placed in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan.

This month, some Herman Miller chairs, which can retail for more than $1,000, met a less dignified fate: a date with the crushing metal jaws of an excavator.

In June, more than three years after the coronavirus pandemic began, about half the office space in the New York City metropolitan area was occupied, reports Kastle Systems, a security card company that tracks activity. in office buildings. And new leases in Manhattan remain well below pre-Covid levels.

Having all those cubicles emptied has raised existential economic and cultural questions, but also a big logistical question: What to do with all that office furniture?

The answer often lies in the back of a moving truck—on the way to the auctioneer, a liquidator, or, more likely, a landfill. Some of the furniture has found a new purpose in schools, churches, and moving rooms; other pieces have been reinvented by fashion resellers or shipped to other parts of the world.

A small class of movers and liquidators have been thrown into the suddenly growing after-office market.

Lior Rachmany, chief executive of Dumbo Moving and Storage, said about 2,000 midsize businesses in the region, from law firms to tech startups, have stored office equipment at Dumbo’s three warehouses in New Jersey since Covid struck.

“We have never seen so many Herman Miller chairs,” he said.

The wait-and-see shift has resulted this year in a growing number of customers not paying for storage, Rachmany said; The company now holds auctions for delinquent lots five times a year, compared to once or twice a year before the pandemic.

The company also regularly donates unclaimed items to local charities, he said, but much of that inventory is still discarded due to a lack of warehouse space.

Despite efforts to reuse and reinvent office equipment, most end up in the trash, said Trevor Langdon, chief executive of Green Standards, a sustainability consulting firm that helps minimize office waste.

“The amount of waste in this industry would surprise you,” said David Esterlit, owner of OHR Home Office Solutions, a restoration and liquidation company in Midtown Manhattan.

By: Stefanos Chen