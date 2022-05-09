State deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB-SP) and federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) discussed on social media this weekend. The theme of the exchange of criticism was the possible support of the president and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the vacancy in the Senate for São Paulo. In addition to former minister Tarcísio Freitas for the State Government, the chief executive is studying a Bolsonarista name in SP for Casa Alta.

On Saturday (May 7, 2022), Janaina criticized the “interference” by Bolsonaro in the São Paulo dispute. In publication in twitterquestioned “why does Bolsonaro want a senate made of pau-manda?”. The post took place after the disclosure of an alleged joint by federal deputy Carla Zambelli to form a ticket with Tarcísio. The move would even have Bolsonaro’s consent.

In response, Zambelli stated who follows a pre-candidate for federal deputy, but mentioned the possibility of entering the dispute. “It is for these and other reasons that I am asked to consider the Senate. I don’t consider myself a pau-mandado, but gratitude does not prescribe and loyalty to Brazil must be above all”, he said.

Here is the message exchange:

Then Janaina said that loyalty should be directed to the Brazilian people, otherwise there would be no difference from the “petismo”.

Zambelli, in turn, said that this was his goal and that Bolsonaro, unlike the PT, “does not steal and is trying to change the country”.

On Sunday (May 8), Janaina returned to talk about the topic on social networks. Without naming names, she criticized congressmen who “they keep taking pictures with Daniel Silveira” rather than “seek legal arguments” to defend the deputy.

Silveira was sentenced by the STF to 8 years and 9 months in prison for trying to prevent the free exercise of powers and verbally assaulting members of the Court.

Finally, Janaina stated that Zambelli is her friend and that nothing will change. “We converge on some points, we diverge on many others, especially in terms of style. But I want to make something very clear: I am a pre-candidate for the Senate, even if Carla, Moro, Datena, Skaf, Tício, Mévio and Caio come”, stated.