06/14/2023 – 7:54 pm

The MDB bench in the Senate will unanimously support the appointment of Cristiano Zanin to the post of Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), according to Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), deputy leader of the party in the House. The announcement was made after a meeting between the lawyer and the parliamentarians of the acronym, convened by Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), this Wednesday, 14.

“We are 10 senators and all, unanimously, were in favor of Zanin’s appointment as Minister of the Federal Supreme Court. So, we are certain that the MDB will give its 10 votes here in the Senate for Zanin”, he said. The MDB is the third largest party in the Senate.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) personal lawyer will undergo a hearing at the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) next Wednesday, the 21st. , will be submitted to the plenary of the House. To be approved for the vacancy in the STF, Zanin needs 41 favorable votes from the 81 senators.

The PSD of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, also announced support for the appointment of the lawyer to the Supreme Court. Of the 15 senators of the acronym, which has the largest bench in the House, 12 were in a meeting with Zanin this Tuesday, 13.

The lawyer was appointed by Lula to take over the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who anticipated his retirement as STF minister on April 11.
























