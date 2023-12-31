Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 12/31/2023 – 15:00

A survey carried out by Vagas, a technology company for Recruitment and Selection, exclusively for the This is Money, showed that in 2023 the most sought after job areas on the Vagas.com platform were sales, general services and health, which accounted for 28.5% of the opportunities published on the portal. In total, 103,658 thousand advertisements for job opportunities were analyzed between 01/01 and 12/17, 2023.

The ten areas with the most opportunities represented 62% of the announced offers, and also include customer service, administrative, technology and supply chain logistics, indicating a huge variety of professions on the rise, in the midst of a challenging year for several sectors of the Brazilian market.

“Despite the challenges faced throughout the year, the services sector recorded strong growth over the last few months, which positively impacted these areas”, says Luciana Calegari, R&S Specialist at Vagas. “With the market booming, areas such as Health and sales tend to increase strongly, reflecting a greater search by companies for these talents”, she continues.

For the expert, another highlight is the technology sector, which faced some challenges throughout 2023, with several companies carrying out restructuring. “Undeniably, it was a year of great changes for the sector. Despite this, the area still managed to remain among the main ones that registered the most demand, which shows the strength of this market, even in situations of greater instability”, she states.

Technology will remain in the spotlight in 2024

If 2023 was a challenging year for the technology sector, with low investment capture, there is an expectation that 2024 will be better, with technologies such as AI gaining even more prominence. In this sense, the area should continue to have some of the most sought after professions on the market.

“AI is strongly impacting the universe of professions, with some of them linked exclusively to this new trend, such as the prompt engineer, whose duties involve, above all, the execution of generative artificial intelligence processes and solutions”, says the executive.

For 2024, the professions that should be most in demand are: