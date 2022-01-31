A private entity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has offered a large number of job vacancies for national cadres and residents, in 14 administrative and technical specializations, including “survey engineer, agricultural engineer, environmental engineer, event manager, marketing manager, IT technician/equipment”, provided that the applicant for the jobs is Holders of a higher degree “Bachelor’s or Master’s”, with an experience of not less than 10 years.

The list of available job vacancies included “blacksmithing technician, mechanical technician, carpentry technician, electrician, fiberglass technician, irrigation/plumbing technician,” the condition of obtaining a “diploma” and having at least 5 years of experience, as well as “photographer, drone photographer, and secretary.” Executive” for a bachelor’s degree, with 5 years experience?

The authority noted that work in all the required disciplines will be in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on a full-time basis, calling on those wishing to apply for vacant positions to quickly send CVs, scientific certificates and experience certificates to the e-mail Khalil@khalilcogroup.com.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

