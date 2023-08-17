The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has announced the opening of applications for vacancies in the civil protection sector, noting that those wishing to register can visit the employment website: http://adcda.gov.ae.

The authority indicated, through its official account on the social networking site, the application conditions, which include that the applicant be a citizen of the country, and the age is not less than 18 years and not more than 30 years, and the height is not less than 165 centimeters, and the weight is not less than 60 kilograms, and passing the personal interview. conducted by the Selection and Appointment Committee, and the applicant must pass the national service course, and have a bachelor’s degree or diploma in one of the following engineering majors: architectural – mechanical – electrical – chemical – civil – electromechanical – fire prevention. Or to be a graduate of Applied Technology High School, or a high school graduate with a percentage of 85%.