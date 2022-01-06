A center for government services in Dubai has offered a number of job vacancies for new graduates of national cadres, to work under the name of “Customer Happiness Consultant”, without requiring the availability of experience, provided that the applicants for the job are of both sexes with high school and university holders.

The center stated that the salary allocated to this job starts from 8000 dirhams, in addition to incentives, and 35 dirhams for each transaction completed, calling on those wishing to apply for jobs to send their CVs to the e-mail amercenterjobs@gmail.com.

The Knowledge Center for Governmental Services (Facilitation – Direction) has also offered a number of job vacancies in Dubai, dedicated to female national cadres, under the job title “Customer Happiness Consultant”, stipulating that those wishing to apply for jobs should have a high school diploma or above, with the availability of One to three years of experience.

He pointed out that the salary starts from 8000 dirhams, plus a commission on transactions, calling on those wishing to apply for the job to send CVs and experience certificates to the e-mail CAREERS@ABATERAGOV.COM.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

