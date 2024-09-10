Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority announced the opening of applications for vacant positions in civil protection services, including the position of prevention and safety inspector..

The employment conditions set by the Authority include that the applicant must be a UAE national, be physically fit according to the prescribed medical examination, hold a bachelor’s degree or diploma in engineering (electrical, mechanical, architectural, electromechanical, fire safety), be between 18 and 30 years old, and pass the examinations, interviews, and tests prescribed for the job..

To register, you can access the smart recruitment platform by scanning the QR code..