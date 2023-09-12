From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/09/2023 – 8:01

September is known as Business Administrator Month. With the vast and diverse job market, these professionals have a range of opportunities, functions and sectors of activity. According to the most recent data from the Brazilian Association of Higher Education Supporters (Abmes), law and administration courses are the most sought after by students.

+Ambev opens vacancies for trainees and internships; see prerequisites

For those looking for a new job opportunity, Catho has more than 140 thousand vacancies available in the area throughout Brazil. Candidates looking for a position can check available vacancies in this website. In addition to offering opportunities, the marketplace offers solutions to facilitate the job search, such as skill testing and intelligent CV analysis, which relies on AI to suggest improvements to CVs.

“The share of professionals looking for a vacancy in administrative positions represents 38% of the total number of candidates registered at Catho. We want to take advantage of this month to expand the conversation and our relationship with this audience”, says Fábio Maeda, Director of the company’s Candidates Unit.

Recruiters can find more than 800,000 updated CVs on the Catho website from candidates interested in the administrative area. Among them, 48% with secondary/professional training, 37% specialist/graduate, 9% supervision/leadership and 5% management/directorship. The address to announce the This is the vacancy.