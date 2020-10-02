The ex-GDR civil rights activist Arnold Vaatz is supposed to speak at the Saxon unification celebration. Left, SPD and Greens stay away from the ceremony.

DRESDEN taz | There won’t be much of a sense of unity at the unity celebration of the Saxon state parliament on October 3rd. Rather from the rift that the new right movement has drawn through Germany. The speaker Arnold Vaatz (also CDU), personally invited by the President of the State Parliament, Matthias Rößler (CDU), splits the State Parliament. Because the former GDR civil rights activist and union parliamentary deputy recently repeatedly attracted attention with new right theses.

In addition to the left-wing faction, the SPD and the Greens, as coalition partners of the CDU, also want to stay away from the festive event, a total of almost a third of the 119 MPs. Because of the hygiene-related reduction in space, the plenary hall will still be well filled on Saturday, appeased the state parliament’s press office.

“Arnold Vaatz has been wandering around the political landscape for years,” commented the left parliamentary group leader Rico Gebhardt at the beginning of September. He could not see what qualifies Vaatz for this ceremonial speech. A week later, the left followed up with a press release. “Vaatz does not reconcile, he divides,” it was headlined. “We are not keen on listening to other crude theses of a keynote speaker who has long since maneuvered himself into political sideline in a fog of self-adulation,” it continues.

Landtag President Rößler, on the other hand, attests to his friend from the time of reunification “unusual courage and a deeply anti-totalitarian and democratic attitude” and praises his services in the re-establishment of the Free State of Saxony in 1990.

After the fall of the Wall, the CDU career

In fact, Vaatz had shown himself unruly in the GDR and paid six months in prison for it. Since the autumn revolution of 1989, the mathematician was considered a political talent with a quick grasp.

After joining the CDU in February 1990, he not only made significant preparations for the re-establishment of the state of Saxony, but also laid the groundwork for CDU sole rule in the Free State that lasted until 2004. Under Kurt Biedenkopf he was Head of State Chancellery and Environment Minister before he was elected to the Bundestag in 1998. There he at least made it to one of the deputy group leaders of the Union.

In Saxony, however, people in the Union are mostly happy that he is no longer active in the state. Mentioning his name usually evokes a sympathetic smile or a wave of disapproval. Vaatz is one of the former GDR civil rights activists who stopped in their victim role in 1989. You still sense a dictatorship of opinion and a state conspiracy against those who think differently. On the ultra-conservative blog “Achgut.com”, for example, Vaatz assumes that “in this state the truth is not necessarily politically correct”.

Recent comments as a columnist on “Tichy’s Insight” let him move even further to the right. He compared the assessment of the Berlin demonstration against corona protective measures at the beginning of August with the SED denunciation of demonstrators as agents of the CIA and BND. He went even further when he equated today’s “collective detention” with that of the Nazis.

Trips to the right

Because of such disturbed perception, Vaatz is actually no longer taken seriously by anyone. Green parliamentary group leader Franziska Schubert sees such comparisons as a “contempt for our democratic institutions”. Vaatzen’s patron Matthias Rößler, on the other hand, invited the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans Georg Maaßen, to the state election, whose appearance developed into a pure AfD event.

After several unsuccessful attempts to persuade Rößler to choose another speaker, the SPD parliamentary group defends its absence. At the same time, however, the socis are diplomatic in an open letter to the president of the state parliament. “The sharpness of the debate seems to us to be exaggerated,” explains Parliamentary Director Sabine Friedel. Because Vaatz also had his services to the peaceful revolution. One has “better things to do than listening to Mr. Vaatz,” the left remains tough.