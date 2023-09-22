Vaasankatu | What happened in the bar that only billed the summer pints in the fall?

The managing director explains why the Helsinki bar had to pay for thousands of pints late. One customer says that the old costs surprised him.

Summer During the period, the pints enjoyed at Bar Kalliohovi were paid late for many, and one in a hurry.

HS reported on Wednesday about the payment terminal problem that plagued the bar on Vaasankatu, due to which thousands of customers were charged for summer drinks only at the end of September.

Read more: The Helsinki bar is charging its customers for summer pints now

One customer contacted by HS says that he was charged over a hundred euros without prior warning. He had already forgotten about the drink he bought at Bar Kalliohovi in ​​the summer.

“Here, we have to rethink everything for the rest of the month.”

Bar Kalliohof’s entrepreneur Sang Sammi Tu said that the reason was a broken payment terminal. The bar uses two Verifone payment terminals, one of which the entrepreneur said was faulty.

CEO of Verifone Martin Gutekunst tells HS that they were informed about the problem by the owner of the bar. The investigation revealed that the problem was caused by another service provider’s billing service, says Gutekunst.

“The payment terminal has been working completely normally,” assures Gutekunst.

Since Verifone’s own billing service was not in use, Verifone did not know about the problem before the entrepreneur contacted him.

In practice, the payment has stopped as follows: the customers have paid with the payment terminal, but due to a fault, the data flow has been interrupted, and the payment transactions were stuck as it were. Now that the jam has ended, the banks have settled the money according to the purchase transactions.

The case is very rare, says Gutekunst. Similar problems do not come up even every year, he says.

“The consumer does not have to worry in any way.”

Settlement services the country manager of the Nets Summer Ruoppa does not want to comment on the cases of individual customers, but describes the card payment process on a general level.

The journey of a card payment from the consumer’s account to the company’s account is complex and involves several different parties.

In a simplified way, the chain is as follows: when a customer pays with a card, the terminal first performs a security check, i.e. makes sure, for example, that the card has not been reported as stolen and that it has the required amount.

When these confirmation messages have been received, the terminal authorizes the purchase and forwards the payment information to the merchant account holder.

The merchant account manager transfers the information about the transaction to the card company, for example Visa, which in turn sends the information to the bank, which sends the amount back to the card company. In the end, the money goes to the settlement partner, who transfers the money to the company.

If the payment gets stuck in the system, they can still be collected afterwards. However, according to Ruopanki, problems with card payments are very rare considering the amount.

According to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, in general, the statute of limitations for consumer receivables is usually three years. However, in rare payment card problems, the banks’ own rules may also be followed on a case-by-case basis.