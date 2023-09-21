Vaasankatu | The Helsinki bar is charging its customers for summer pints now

The payment terminal at Bar Kalliohovi in ​​Harju has been out of order since the summer. The matter dawned on the entrepreneur at the beginning of September. Now customers are starting to receive invoices.

Helsinki Customers who shopped at Bar Kalliohovi on Vaasankatu during the summer may have rubbed their eyes in the last few days.

Pint bills have been charged to bank cards, even if you haven’t been to a pub for a long time.

One of Kapaka’s payment terminals has not collected payments from customers since July. Now – at the end of September – summer drinks end up on the bill.

Owner of Bar Kalliohovi Sang Sammi Tu tells HS that the problem was discovered at the beginning of September.

“The payment terminal seemed to work normally, but no money arrived in the company’s account.”

The problem has now been solved for several weeks. The end result is that customers are charged all at once old payments for several months.

BAR In Kalliohof two Verifone payment terminals have been used.

Sammi Tu says that the payment terminal that turned out to be broken was used less than the working machine.

However, since July, thousands of customers have paid for their drinks with the broken machine, which means that the amount missing from the company is significant.

Entrepreneur Sammi Tu is sorry for his customers.

He has been flooded with complaints from customers since Tuesday. On Tuesday, Nets started collecting old payments from the accounts of Bar Kalliohov’s customers.

“If you’re a regular customer and you’ve been to the bar every day, and the bank is now billing the amount for several months at once, it might be that you’ve spent more than you have,” says Sammi Tu.

The payment shown on the customers’ accounts goes to an account named Legends Hovi oy.