Vaasa | Yle: The beach sauna known from the Strömsö program was destroyed in a fire

Vaasa|The sauna featured in the favorite show burned down early Sunday morning.

from the Strömsö program the familiar beach sauna has burned down, he says Over.

The sauna in Västervik, Vaasa was completely destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

Ostrobothnia’s rescue service was called to the scene at around 4:30, when a fisherman saw the fire. However, there was no time to save the 30 square meter sauna.

It is not known why the sauna caught fire. The police are investigating the matter, Yle says.

Strömsö is a popular television program that has been shown on Yle since 2002. The beach sauna was renovated in the program in 2006.