Sunday, July 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vaasa | Yle: The beach sauna known from the Strömsö program was destroyed in a fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Vaasa | Yle: The beach sauna known from the Strömsö program was destroyed in a fire
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The sauna featured in the favorite show burned down early Sunday morning.

from the Strömsö program the familiar beach sauna has burned down, he says Over.

The sauna in Västervik, Vaasa was completely destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

Ostrobothnia’s rescue service was called to the scene at around 4:30, when a fisherman saw the fire. However, there was no time to save the 30 square meter sauna.

It is not known why the sauna caught fire. The police are investigating the matter, Yle says.

Strömsö is a popular television program that has been shown on Yle since 2002. The beach sauna was renovated in the program in 2006.

#Vaasa #Yle #beach #sauna #Strömsö #program #destroyed #fire

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]