Vaasa | The police are investigating the fire at the beach sauna known from the Strömsö program as arson

Vaasa|The Ostrobothnia police suspect that the beach sauna was set on fire on purpose.

from the Strömsö program the fire that destroyed a familiar beach sauna is being investigated as vandalism, says the crime commissioner of the Ostrobothnia Police Department Maria Quality.

The sauna in Västervik, Vaasa was completely destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. The police have reason to suspect that the fire was set on purpose, Laatu says.

The preliminary investigation is in the early stages, so the police cannot say more about the subject at the moment for “technical and tactical” reasons, says Laatu.

Ostrobothnia’s rescue service was called to the scene at around 4:30, when a fisherman saw the fire. However, there was no time to save the 30 square meter sauna.

Strömsö is a popular television program that has been shown on Yle since 2002. The beach sauna was renovated in the program in 2006.