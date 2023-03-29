Vaasa | Large fire in the factory area – Warning of toxic smoke, no known injuries

There are several units of the rescue service. The emergency center warns of toxic smoke and urges people to take shelter inside, close doors, windows and air conditioning.

IN Vaasa There is a large fire at the Strömberg Park factory site. The Ostrobothnia rescue service reported the fire at Strömbergin puistotie 15 around 1 p.m.

Chief Steward of Hitachi Energy Jani Kujala confirms that the fire is at Hitachi Energy’s premises. All persons have been safely removed from the area, and there have been no injuries in the fire.

Kujala himself was not there when the fire broke out. He has heard that the situation there is chaotic. He doesn’t know the cause of the fire and he hasn’t been able to reach his colleagues for a while, because the extinguishing work is still going on there.

A lot of smoke is produced from the fire.

The emergency department’s press release previously stated that the fire was in the FF building of the ABB factory area. The fire is at Hitachi Energy’s transformer factory. Worked at the factory in 2022 510 employees.

From the area there is a lot of smoke and flames are visible. There are several units of the rescue service.

A video of the fire has been shared on Twitter. The video shows flames and lots of smoke.

The emergency center warns of toxic smoke and urges people to take shelter inside, close doors, windows and air conditioning.

