Vaasa | An adult woman pretended to be 13 years old and went to the parish’s afternoon club for months

A woman in her forties managed to perform for months in the role of a minor both for the afternoon club members and for the club’s adult instructors. According to the police, no crime is suspected in the case and a preliminary investigation will be started.

The parish confirms that the woman pretended to be around 13 years old and participated in the parish’s afternoon club for 1st-6th graders and occasionally also in other activities for young people.

Vicar of the Finnish parish in Vaasa Tuomo Klapuri says that it was an afternoon club that met once a week and lasted about a couple of hours. Klapuri does not specify how long exactly the woman had time to participate in the activity. According to the youth worker of the parish interviewed by Yle, it was about a year ago.

The woman had registered for the club under her own name, but had given the church the wrong year of birth. The identity of the participants was not separately verified. According to Iltalehti, the woman would have also reported a person who is a man of the same age as her “father” to the club’s information.

Klapuri himself has not been involved in the activities of the club, but says that he has seen a photo of the woman in which, according to him, she looks like a teenager.

“It was very fallible.”

Woman based on Klapuri’s information, it would seem that he enjoyed himself among the club members and managed not to draw special attention to himself. In the club, he interacted with 12–13-year-olds and even younger.

“I have not heard that young people reacted to him. Apparently, he has managed to mislead the club members as well.”

According to Klapur, one or two adult employees have always been present at the parish’s afternoon club. His understanding is that the woman was also in contact with adults in the club.

“He was very clever in his behavior and dress. He has misled with his words and his external being”, describes Klapuri.

Klapuri can’t answer more precisely how it is possible that the woman’s age and nature did not draw the attention of the adult directors or raise questions at any point. After the fact, some employees have wondered about the essence of a woman.

“That he is somehow different and looks like an adult. But these employees have not necessarily been involved in the activity and have the same image of the person.”

In addition to regular participation in the afternoon club, the woman has participated in one or two of the congregation’s overnight girls’ camps. At the camp, he has stayed in the same facilities as the underage participants.

“The instructors have been partially the same as in club activities, so this has gone through there as well.”

Iltalehten and according to Yle, at some point the woman had also messaged a 10-year-old girl and her parents and asked the girl to go to the night village. The child was not allowed to spend the night in the village, because the parents thought that the person posing as a girl looked significantly older than the 13-year-old.

After that, the parents found out from social media that the girl was actually an adult woman.

Earlier, according to Yle and Iltalehti, the woman had also held a birthday party, where she had invited some children from the parish club.

The truth about the woman came to the congregation’s attention in November 2021 through a club parent.

“He had seen a photo of this person online. In it, he was in a role other than that of a young person. It was a clear picture of an adult.”

When the woman’s age became known in the church, it was made clear to her, according to Klapur, that she cannot participate in the church’s activities intended for minors.

Clapper admits that the church must be more precise in the future in verifying the identities of the participants. He describes that in the past, the church’s activities have “trusted people and assumed that people speak the truth”.

“Now we have to refine the processes so that you can’t participate just based on the announcement. In the future, we need to make sure that the information of the participants and guardians is correct.”

The parish says in its release that it has been in contact with parents and various authorities about the incident. In 2021, however, instead of the congregation, one or more concerned parents of club members contacted the police.

According to the congregation’s press release, “no facts indicating a crime or harming the well-being of young people” have come to light.

“We from the parish did not report a crime to the police because the parents had already done so. But morally, this action of his is reprehensible to us.”

Case has been under investigation by the police since November 2021, when the matter came to the attention of the police as reported by a private person.

Helsingin Sanomat could not reach the police by phone to comment on the case.

Crime Commissioner Joanna Osterblad Ostrobothnia’s police commented by email on Friday that the preliminary investigation into the matter has been completed and it will be decided.

According to Österblad, the final result of the preliminary investigation is that there is no reason to suspect a crime in the case and a preliminary investigation will not be started.

“No one is suspected of a crime in the matter. No circumstances have been brought to the police’s attention, based on which there would be reason to suspect a crime,” he commented.

Eastern Finland the university’s professor of criminal and procedural law Matti Tolvanen according to the case is very rare.

“During my working career, I have not heard that anyone has acted like this before, that is, acted like this in a physical environment.”

With this, he refers to the fact that it is known that adults pretend to be children online.

Tolvanen assesses on a general level that simply appearing as a minor is not a crime as such, when the activity is not suspected to have had, for example, a sexual purpose or financial gain.

“If you tell the authorities your age incorrectly, it could be giving false personal information. But this has not been about the authorities.”

He was the first to report on the case of a woman posing as a minor Evening newspaper.