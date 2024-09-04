Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Vaasa | A video of the gang fight was circulated on social media – the police are investigating it as assault

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 4, 2024
in World Europe
September 4, 2024
According to the police, a mass fight took place in Huutoniemi, Vaasa, on Monday evening.

Ostrobothnia according to the police, a mass fight took place in the yard of Huutoniemi school in Vaasa on Monday evening.

According to the release, several police patrols went to the scene. However, those involved in the fight had managed to leave the place when the police arrived.

According to the police, a video has been shot of the fight, which has been shared on social media. The police have taken possession of the video shot from the scene.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Tiina Sillanpää according to the estimate, there were 15–20 young people involved. According to Sillanpää, the police have caught up with some of the people involved in the incident. They are over 16 years old.

Ilta-Sanom interviewed by the principal of the Huutoniemi school Annikki Uusipaavalniemen according to the video, the school’s students do not appear. 1st-6th graders study at Huutoniemi school.

According to IS, some of the young people appearing in the video had a long-bladed knife in their hand.

“There have been some kinds of astalos,” says Sillanpää.

According to Sillanpää, the police suspect multiple assaults in the case due to the events in the video. However, the police are not aware that anyone was injured in the fight.

In the announcement, the police ask eyewitnesses or people with knowledge of the incident to contact the tip email [email protected] or the tip phone 0295 415 501

