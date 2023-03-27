Vaasa | A bus hit a cyclist on the crosswalk, the elderly cyclist died from his injuries

According to the police, it was not a cycle path extension, so the cyclist had a duty to avoid the situation. The 80-year-old cyclist died in hospital.

A bus and a cyclist collided in Vaasa’s Suvilahti on Friday last week in the middle of the day. The Ostrobothnia Police Department informs that the cyclist received serious injuries in the accident and that he later died in the hospital.

The accident happened at a crosswalk. According to the police, the bus driver had been driving along Rinnakkaisentie when a cyclist from the right side of the car had turned in front of him onto the crosswalk.

The driver had not had time to brake or swerve, and the front of the bus hit an approximately 80-year-old cyclist. The cyclist fell to the ground in the situation.

According to the police, it was not a cycle path extension, so the cyclist had a duty to avoid the situation. The police investigated the incident as endangering traffic safety.