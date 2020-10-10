Actress Vani Kapoor is all set to shoot her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar after shooting for the film ‘Bottom Bottom’. Vaani Kapoor has left for Chandigarh for director Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic film. She will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in this film.

Vani Kapoor has left for Chandigarh

According to reports, Vani Kapoor has already left for Chandigarh so that she can start shooting on time, following the quarantine process. Let it be said that this will be the first time when Vani Kapoor will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vani Kapoor spoke about Ayushman Khurana

Vani Kapoor, during a recent conversation, allegedly said about Ayushman Khurana that he is one of the highest earning actors of the generation. He further added that he is thrilled about his debut with this beautiful love story. Talking about working with director Abhishek Kapoor, Vani Kapoor said that she was impressed by his films and wanted to work with him.

Vani Kapoor’s ‘Bell Bottom’

Let me tell you that apart from Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta will also be seen in Vani Kapoor’s film ‘Bell Bottom’. The film is being directed by Ranjit M Tiwari. Recently, Pinkvilla has claimed in its report about the story of ‘Bell Bottom’ that this plane will be based on hijacking.