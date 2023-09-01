In Romagna the controversy against the “Va Gina” food truck arises: “A girl is a person, not a piece of the body, with sensitivity, feelings, dignity”

The case of the food trucks called “Go Gina” which today is located in the Romagna area. As reported by Gamberosso.it, the allusion to the female genital organ did not please the Fidapathe section of the Italian federation of women, arts, professions, business Cesena Malatesta, above all by virtue of recent news events which, we read in Il Resto del Carlino, “debase the woman by reducing her image to a mere sexual organ”. Fidapa then underlines how in cases like this everything is declassified as a joke and she prefers to keep quiet.

The “Va Gina” food truck it is run by two guys and offers riavoli, gyoza, cakes and other fusion cuisine dishes in the Cesena and Forlì area. The two defended themselves by stating that the initial “Va” refers to the idea of ​​travel (although some point out that the necessary apostrophe is missing).

