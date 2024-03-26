You may have noticed: the latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 no longer has an eight-cylinder under the hood. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a whopper of a turbo and an electric motor have jointly replaced the V8. The new combination delivers 680 hp and 1,020 Nm, but figures do not say everything. Manhart tries to alleviate the lack of the eight-cylinder a bit. “We want to bring back part of the soul of the C 63,” said the tuner.

It is inevitable that a four-cylinder does not have the character of the AMG models with V8. But the four-cylinder performs relatively well and that is something we should not overlook. Manhart's Mercedes-AMG C 63 goes one step further and pushes the German family sedan to 725 hp and 1,120 Nm through software adjustments and sports catalysts.

Visually, more has changed on the Mercedes-AMG C 63

Under the skin, Manhart does not change much, but visually there is a bit more going on. The C 63 lies more on its belly due to lowering springs. The original rims have been decorated somewhat with red accents, but here – just like the rest of the car – there is enough room for individualization. A Manhart sticker package is also available and all bling parts have been blackened out. It is not yet known what the Manhart CRE package will cost. Dutch prices for a standard C 63 start at just under 150,000 euros.

Why not many will stay in Germany

Manhart is German and there they have to deal with the strict requirements of the TÜV. This is where a problem for German customers comes into play. The exhaust system has also been addressed to give the engine more character. The tuner does this by installing sports catalysts. This causes more noise and more emissions. As a result, the Manhart Mercedes-AMG C 63 will not receive TÜV approval for the time being, but this may be possible for future models, the tuner believes.